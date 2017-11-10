Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore on Wednesday claimed that transgender people have no rights.

Moore, who won his state's GOP primary despite President Donald Trump's backing of Senator Luther Strange, criticized his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, for embracing “transgender issues and transgender rights in the military” during a press conference to announce the endorsement of 13 Alabama sheriffs in Montgomery, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

“The transgenders don’t have rights,” said Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights. “They’ve never been denominated as having rights by the U.S. Supreme Court. He believes in transgender bathrooms and transgenders in the military. I disagree with him 100 percent.”

Moore's comments came a day before The Washington Post posted an explosive story about Moore initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979. Moore was 32 at time.

Moore responded to the allegations in a statement given to CNN: “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

Earlier this month, Moore called on Congress to impeach the federal judge who blocked Trump's ban on transgender troops. And last month, he said that the Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry should be booted from the bench.

Moore was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state marriage bans nationwide.