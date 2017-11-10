After several historic wins for the
LGBT community on Tuesday, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh
warned the Republican Party not to embrace LGBT candidates.
In Virginia, transgender candidate
Danica
Roem unseated Republican Delegate Bob Marshall, a vocal opponent
of LGBT rights who once described himself as “chief homophobe.”
Two transgender
candidates won in Minneapolis. And in Palm Springs, voters
elected a transgender candidate and a millennial woman who identifies
as bisexual to the City Council. They join 3 previously elected
gay men on the 5-member council.
Limbaugh on Thursday used a transphobic
slur when suggesting that the GOP not “provide a comforting
atmosphere for the tranny community and the gay community.”
“Look at some of these other
headlines yesterday, first from thehill.com: 'First openly
transgender state legislator elected in Virginia.' A Breitbart
headline: 'First openly transgender black woman elected to public
office in the U.S.' And my favorite, this is from The Advocate,
and I'm just going to read what the headline says, OK? I'm going to
be inoculated from this, because I'm going to read what The
Advocate's headline says. In the interest of accuracy, I'm just
going to read what their headline is: 'With election of trans, bi
women, Palm Springs city council now entirely queer.' That's the
headline in – they're very proud of this,” Limbaugh
told his listeners.
“Now we in polite society would say
gay, but even that would offend many. The word is homosexual. But
that's the news. The election of trans and bi women, Palm Springs
city council now entirely homosexual. And that's how the Democrats
field their base. Now the Republicans – I'm just saying here that
the drivebys are saying that we need to expand our base. The
Republicans need to, and if you look at these headlines and who's
winning in Democrat races, you've got transgender here, transgender
African American, gay, lesbian, and so forth. In Palm Springs, CA,
the entire city council is homosexual. There's no way. I'm not
advocating – I'm trying to make a facetious point here. But I mean
if you leave it to – I guarantee there'd be some people in the
Republican establishment who will now think, yeah, we need to do
this. We need to provide a home, we need to provide a comforting
atmosphere for the tranny community and the gay community. But those
people are voting Democrat anyway,” he added.