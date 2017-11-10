After several historic wins for the LGBT community on Tuesday, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh warned the Republican Party not to embrace LGBT candidates.

In Virginia, transgender candidate Danica Roem unseated Republican Delegate Bob Marshall, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights who once described himself as “chief homophobe.” Two transgender candidates won in Minneapolis. And in Palm Springs, voters elected a transgender candidate and a millennial woman who identifies as bisexual to the City Council. They join 3 previously elected gay men on the 5-member council.

Limbaugh on Thursday used a transphobic slur when suggesting that the GOP not “provide a comforting atmosphere for the tranny community and the gay community.”

“Look at some of these other headlines yesterday, first from thehill.com: 'First openly transgender state legislator elected in Virginia.' A Breitbart headline: 'First openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the U.S.' And my favorite, this is from The Advocate, and I'm just going to read what the headline says, OK? I'm going to be inoculated from this, because I'm going to read what The Advocate's headline says. In the interest of accuracy, I'm just going to read what their headline is: 'With election of trans, bi women, Palm Springs city council now entirely queer.' That's the headline in – they're very proud of this,” Limbaugh told his listeners.

“Now we in polite society would say gay, but even that would offend many. The word is homosexual. But that's the news. The election of trans and bi women, Palm Springs city council now entirely homosexual. And that's how the Democrats field their base. Now the Republicans – I'm just saying here that the drivebys are saying that we need to expand our base. The Republicans need to, and if you look at these headlines and who's winning in Democrat races, you've got transgender here, transgender African American, gay, lesbian, and so forth. In Palm Springs, CA, the entire city council is homosexual. There's no way. I'm not advocating – I'm trying to make a facetious point here. But I mean if you leave it to – I guarantee there'd be some people in the Republican establishment who will now think, yeah, we need to do this. We need to provide a home, we need to provide a comforting atmosphere for the tranny community and the gay community. But those people are voting Democrat anyway,” he added.