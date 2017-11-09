Vibrant images of Chelsea Manning,
Jonathan Groff, Lena Waithe and Shayne Oliver grace the covers of
LGBT glossy OUT's OUT100 double issue.
“In our annual portfolio, we capture
this year’s most entertaining, heroic, and intriguing figures, from
all walks of life – including some of our most talented
entertainers, a group of transgender veterans, and a legendary tennis
ace. Our four collectible covers for the 2017 OUT100 are no less
inspiring,” OUT editors wrote in revealing this year's
covers.
Chelsea Manning looks pensive in a red
dress that reveals a hint of cleavage above the caption “Newsmaker
of the Year.” OUT's “Entertainer of the Year,” actor
Jonathan Groff (Looking, Mindhunter), is wearing a red
turtleneck sweater with one hand behind his head. OUT editors
crowned designer Shayne Oliver its “Stylemaker of the Year” and
writer Lena Waithe its “Artist of the Year.”
(Related: Kate
McKinnon, Lena Waithe win Emmys.)
In his interview, Groff acknowledged
that he worried that playing gay on Looking would lead to
being typecast.
“It's one thing to come out of the
closet publicly, but it's another thing to be so gay on TV,” Groff
said.
Manning discussed her role as a
transgender activist. “We face struggles and challenges in so many
aspects of life that are about more than just visibility and being
out there,” she
said.