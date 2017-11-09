Vibrant images of Chelsea Manning, Jonathan Groff, Lena Waithe and Shayne Oliver grace the covers of LGBT glossy OUT's OUT100 double issue.

“In our annual portfolio, we capture this year’s most entertaining, heroic, and intriguing figures, from all walks of life – including some of our most talented entertainers, a group of transgender veterans, and a legendary tennis ace. Our four collectible covers for the 2017 OUT100 are no less inspiring,” OUT editors wrote in revealing this year's covers.

Chelsea Manning looks pensive in a red dress that reveals a hint of cleavage above the caption “Newsmaker of the Year.” OUT's “Entertainer of the Year,” actor Jonathan Groff (Looking, Mindhunter), is wearing a red turtleneck sweater with one hand behind his head. OUT editors crowned designer Shayne Oliver its “Stylemaker of the Year” and writer Lena Waithe its “Artist of the Year.”

In his interview, Groff acknowledged that he worried that playing gay on Looking would lead to being typecast.

“It's one thing to come out of the closet publicly, but it's another thing to be so gay on TV,” Groff said.

Manning discussed her role as a transgender activist. “We face struggles and challenges in so many aspects of life that are about more than just visibility and being out there,” she said.