Author and journalist Gay Talese has defended actor Kevin Spacey over accusations of sexual misconduct.

Talese made his remarks during an appearance at the New York Public Library's Literary Lions Gala held on Tuesday night, Vanity Fair reported.

When asked whom he would like to profile, Talese named Spacey.

“I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy's career,” Talese said. “So, OK, it happened 10 years ago … Jesus, suck it up once in a while.”

Talese was most likely referring to Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), multiple men have revealed their “me too” stories.

“I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago,” Talese added. “You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we’re ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he’s ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess … put that in your magazine.”

On Wednesday, new allegations against Spacey emerged, as former television news anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was 18 at the time, in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts in July, 2016.

Unruh said that Spacey got her son drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his genitals.”