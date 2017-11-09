A new report released Thursday finds a
record-high percentage of LGBT characters on broadcast television.
GLAAD's 22nd annual Where
We Are On TV report found the highest percentage (6.4%) of LGBT
regular characters on broadcast television since the group began
tracking LGBT representation on broadcast television.
The group also noted a lack of
diversity among LGBT characters appearing on broadcast networks,
cable networks and streaming services Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.
“In all forms of television that
GLAAD tracks, LGBTQ characters are still predominantly white (77% of
LGBTQ characters on streaming, 62% on broadcast, 64% on cable). The
majority of LGBTQ characters are men (55% of LGBTQ characters on
broadcast), and cisgender. There are only 17 transgender characters
across all three platforms tracked – broadcast, cable, and
streaming originals,” GLAAD said in presenting its report.
Megan Townsend, director of
entertainment research & analysis at GLAAD, said “there is
still work to be done.”
“Numbers are only a small part of the
story when it comes to LGBTQ representation on TV and simply being
present onscreen is not enough,” said Townsend. “While we’re
pleased to see numbers on the rise, consideration of how LGBTQ
characters are woven into storylines and whose stories are making it
to screen is crucial for judging progress of the industry.”
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis said that LGBT representation on television was critical in the
Trump era.
“As LGBTQ acceptance in government
and the broader American culture reverses course, television is a
critical home for LGBTQ stories and representation matters more than
ever,” said Ellis. “At a time when the Trump administration is
trying to render LGBTQ people invisible, representing LGBTQ people in
all of our diversity in scripted TV programs is an essential
counterbalance that gives LGBTQ people stories to relate to and moves
the broader public to support LGBTQ people and families.”