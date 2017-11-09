A new report released Thursday finds a record-high percentage of LGBT characters on broadcast television.

GLAAD's 22nd annual Where We Are On TV report found the highest percentage (6.4%) of LGBT regular characters on broadcast television since the group began tracking LGBT representation on broadcast television.

The group also noted a lack of diversity among LGBT characters appearing on broadcast networks, cable networks and streaming services Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.

“In all forms of television that GLAAD tracks, LGBTQ characters are still predominantly white (77% of LGBTQ characters on streaming, 62% on broadcast, 64% on cable). The majority of LGBTQ characters are men (55% of LGBTQ characters on broadcast), and cisgender. There are only 17 transgender characters across all three platforms tracked – broadcast, cable, and streaming originals,” GLAAD said in presenting its report.

Megan Townsend, director of entertainment research & analysis at GLAAD, said “there is still work to be done.”

“Numbers are only a small part of the story when it comes to LGBTQ representation on TV and simply being present onscreen is not enough,” said Townsend. “While we’re pleased to see numbers on the rise, consideration of how LGBTQ characters are woven into storylines and whose stories are making it to screen is crucial for judging progress of the industry.”

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said that LGBT representation on television was critical in the Trump era.

“As LGBTQ acceptance in government and the broader American culture reverses course, television is a critical home for LGBTQ stories and representation matters more than ever,” said Ellis. “At a time when the Trump administration is trying to render LGBTQ people invisible, representing LGBTQ people in all of our diversity in scripted TV programs is an essential counterbalance that gives LGBTQ people stories to relate to and moves the broader public to support LGBTQ people and families.”