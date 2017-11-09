White nationalists and right-wing media have attacked Danica Roem after her historic win over Bob Marshall.

On Tuesday, Roem defeated Virginia state Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County, to become Virginia's first openly transgender state legislator. During the campaign, Marshall, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, refused to use female pronouns to refer to Roem.

(Related: Bob Marshall says transgender opponent Danica Roem defies “laws of nature.”)

Social conservative website LifeSite referred to Roem as a “man” in reporting her win.

“Incumbent Del. Bob Marshall, a Republican, lost to Democrat Daniel 'Danica' Roem, a man who purports to be a woman,” the site reported on Tuesday.

In analyzing the race, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway claimed that Roem's “claim to fame is transgenderism.”

“One of the switches includes the defeat of longtime conservative delegate Robert Marshall (R) by Danica Roem, whose claim to fame is transgenderism,” Hemingway wrote.

David Duke, a former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, used an anti-Semitic symbol in tweeting a story about Roem.

“(((New America))),” Duke tweeted.