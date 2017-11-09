White nationalists and right-wing media
have attacked Danica Roem after her historic win over Bob Marshall.
On Tuesday, Roem defeated Virginia
state Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County,
to become Virginia's first openly transgender state legislator.
During the campaign, Marshall, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights,
refused to use female pronouns to refer to Roem.
(Related: Bob
Marshall says transgender opponent Danica Roem defies “laws of
nature.”)
Social conservative website LifeSite
referred to Roem as a “man” in reporting her win.
“Incumbent Del. Bob Marshall, a
Republican, lost to Democrat Daniel 'Danica' Roem, a man who purports
to be a woman,” the site reported on Tuesday.
In analyzing the race, The
Federalist's Mollie Hemingway claimed that Roem's “claim to
fame is transgenderism.”
“One of the switches includes the
defeat of longtime conservative delegate Robert Marshall (R) by
Danica Roem, whose claim to fame is transgenderism,” Hemingway
wrote.
David Duke, a former Grand Wizard of
the Ku Klux Klan, used an anti-Semitic symbol in tweeting a story
about Roem.
“(((New America))),” Duke
tweeted.
“So I guess it is genetic...,”
white nationalist Richard Spencer captioned an image that included
Roem next to Nazi General Ernst Röhm.