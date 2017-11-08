Jenny Durkan on Tuesday defeated Cary
Moon to become Seattle's first out lesbian mayor.
Durkan, who won 61 percent of the vote
in Tuesday-night returns, is also the city's first female mayor since
the 1920s.
Twenty-one candidates entered the race
after Mayor Ed Murray – the city's first openly gay mayor –
resigned following allegation of sexual misconduct when he was
younger. Murray has denied the charges.
(Related: Seattle
Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth accuser steps forward.)
In a speech Tuesday night, Durkan, 59,
said a lack of affordable housing is “crushing Seattle” and
warned President Donald Trump to keep his “hands off Seattle.”
Moon, an urbanist and waterfront
activist, has yet to concede.
“We're up against really tough odds,”
Moon said Tuesday. “But Seattle late voters may surprise
everyone.”
Durkan and Moon are Democrats.
Durkan's campaign was endorsed by the
Victory Fund, a group which supports openly LGBT candidates.
“We are thrilled Jenny will become
the first lesbian mayor of Seattle – and just the second woman
elected to the position,” said Victory Fund President & CEO
Aisha C. Moodie-Mills in a statement. “While Seattle voters chose
Jenny because of her proven track record of leading innovative
reforms and fighting for all communities, it is also an undeniably
proud moment for the LGBTQ community, which continues to see this
strong leader break down barriers.”
Durkan, also the first openly gay
person to serve as a chief federal prosecutor, and her partner Dana
Garvey are raising two sons.