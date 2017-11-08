Jenny Durkan on Tuesday defeated Cary Moon to become Seattle's first out lesbian mayor.

Durkan, who won 61 percent of the vote in Tuesday-night returns, is also the city's first female mayor since the 1920s.

Twenty-one candidates entered the race after Mayor Ed Murray – the city's first openly gay mayor – resigned following allegation of sexual misconduct when he was younger. Murray has denied the charges.

(Related: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth accuser steps forward.)

In a speech Tuesday night, Durkan, 59, said a lack of affordable housing is “crushing Seattle” and warned President Donald Trump to keep his “hands off Seattle.”

Moon, an urbanist and waterfront activist, has yet to concede.

“We're up against really tough odds,” Moon said Tuesday. “But Seattle late voters may surprise everyone.”

Durkan and Moon are Democrats.

Durkan's campaign was endorsed by the Victory Fund, a group which supports openly LGBT candidates.

“We are thrilled Jenny will become the first lesbian mayor of Seattle – and just the second woman elected to the position,” said Victory Fund President & CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills in a statement. “While Seattle voters chose Jenny because of her proven track record of leading innovative reforms and fighting for all communities, it is also an undeniably proud moment for the LGBTQ community, which continues to see this strong leader break down barriers.”

Durkan, also the first openly gay person to serve as a chief federal prosecutor, and her partner Dana Garvey are raising two sons.