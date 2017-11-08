Out soccer player Robbie Rogers on
Tuesday announced his retirement from professional soccer.
The 30-year-old Rogers is leaving after
an 11-year career.
Rogers played for the University of
Maryland Terrapins. After a year with Sportclub Heerenveen (the
Netherlands), he joined Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Columbus
Crew in 2007. He then returned to Europe, playing for the English
club Leeds United.
In February, 2013, shortly after he was
cut from Leeds United, Rogers announced he was gay and his retirement
from soccer.
In making his debut with the Los
Angeles Galaxy on May 26, 2013, Rogers received a loud ovation from
the stands.
In announcing his retirement on
Instagram, Rogers said that his only regret was that he didn't come
out sooner.
“[M]y only regret in my eleven year
career are the years I spent in the closet,” Rogers wrote. “I
wish I could have found the courage that so many young individuals
have shared with me in the past five years to live honestly and
openly as a gay person. These are the young people that inspired me
to overcome my fears and return to playing. They’re still the kids
that send me letters every week. To those kids, I say thank you. My
proudest accomplishment in my career is helping to create a more open
sport for you.”
In January, Rogers announced he was
engaged to television producer Greg Berlanti. Together they are
raising their son Caleb.
Rogers is the MLS' first and so far
only openly gay player.