Out soccer player Robbie Rogers on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional soccer.

The 30-year-old Rogers is leaving after an 11-year career.

Rogers played for the University of Maryland Terrapins. After a year with Sportclub Heerenveen (the Netherlands), he joined Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Columbus Crew in 2007. He then returned to Europe, playing for the English club Leeds United.

In February, 2013, shortly after he was cut from Leeds United, Rogers announced he was gay and his retirement from soccer.

In making his debut with the Los Angeles Galaxy on May 26, 2013, Rogers received a loud ovation from the stands.

In announcing his retirement on Instagram, Rogers said that his only regret was that he didn't come out sooner.

“[M]y only regret in my eleven year career are the years I spent in the closet,” Rogers wrote. “I wish I could have found the courage that so many young individuals have shared with me in the past five years to live honestly and openly as a gay person. These are the young people that inspired me to overcome my fears and return to playing. They’re still the kids that send me letters every week. To those kids, I say thank you. My proudest accomplishment in my career is helping to create a more open sport for you.”

In January, Rogers announced he was engaged to television producer Greg Berlanti. Together they are raising their son Caleb.

Rogers is the MLS' first and so far only openly gay player.