Gays Against Guns on Monday staged a
demonstration and “die in” to protest for greater gun control in
the Hart Senate Office Building.
According to the
Washington
Blade, the protesters chanted “You're killing us for money
from the NRA” and other slogans before falling to the floor of the
building's soaring atrium.
Capitol police arrested seven members
after repeatedly warning the group that they were engaging in
“unlawful conduct.”
The protest was a response to Sunday's
mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a lone gunman
killed 26 people when he opened fire in a church, and other recent
shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Fifty-eight
people died and nearly 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire at
an outdoor venue on the Las Vegas strip. A gunman killed 49 people
last year when he opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Orlando.
More than two dozen Gays Against Guns
members joined a protest earlier in the day outside the Hart Senate
Office Building. Protesters held signs which read “Background
checks work” and images of some the victims.
The Hart Senate Office Building, which
was named after Michigan Senator Philip Hart, houses offices for
Senate members and three Senate committees.