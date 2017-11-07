Gays Against Guns on Monday staged a demonstration and “die in” to protest for greater gun control in the Hart Senate Office Building.

According to the Washington Blade, the protesters chanted “You're killing us for money from the NRA” and other slogans before falling to the floor of the building's soaring atrium.

Capitol police arrested seven members after repeatedly warning the group that they were engaging in “unlawful conduct.”

The protest was a response to Sunday's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a lone gunman killed 26 people when he opened fire in a church, and other recent shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Fifty-eight people died and nearly 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor venue on the Las Vegas strip. A gunman killed 49 people last year when he opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Orlando.

More than two dozen Gays Against Guns members joined a protest earlier in the day outside the Hart Senate Office Building. Protesters held signs which read “Background checks work” and images of some the victims.

The Hart Senate Office Building, which was named after Michigan Senator Philip Hart, houses offices for Senate members and three Senate committees.