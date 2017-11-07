Jason Isaacs has praised Anthony Rapp for speaking out about unwanted sexual advances Kevin Spacey made toward him when he was 14.

Isaacs and Rapp star in the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery.

“I thought what he did was amazingly brave, being the first person to stick his head above the parapet,” Isaacs told the AP. “And he assumed there would be many other people. And there were a couple days of silence. And he proved absolutely right.”

“And I think what he did was heroic,” Isaacs added.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp alleged that Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14. In responding, Spacey confirmed rumors that he's gay.

Rapp's revelation led to other men coming forward with their “me too” stories, the latest being Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfus, who alleged in an op-ed that Spacey groped him when he was 18. Spacey's camp has denied the charge.

Spacey has reportedly checked into the same sex addiction clinic as Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer accused by dozens of women of sexual assault.