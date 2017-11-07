Jason Isaacs has praised Anthony Rapp
for speaking out about unwanted sexual advances Kevin Spacey made
toward him when he was 14.
Isaacs and Rapp star in the CBS All
Access series Star Trek: Discovery.
“I thought what he did was amazingly
brave, being the first person to stick his head above the parapet,”
Isaacs told the AP. “And he assumed there would be many other
people. And there were a couple days of silence. And he proved
absolutely right.”
“And I think what he did was heroic,”
Isaacs added.
In an interview with BuzzFeed News,
Rapp alleged that Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of
rumors for decades, made unwanted sexual advances toward him when
both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time,
while Rapp was 14. In responding, Spacey confirmed rumors that he's
gay.
Rapp's revelation led to other men
coming forward with their “me too” stories, the latest being
Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfus, who alleged in
an op-ed that Spacey groped him when he was 18. Spacey's camp
has denied the charge.
(Related: More
men accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.)
Spacey has reportedly checked into the
same sex addiction clinic as Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer
accused by dozens of women of sexual assault.