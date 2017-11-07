Appearing Monday on The Howard Stern Show, Rosie O'Donnell revealed she's in love with a younger woman.

“I am in love,” O'Donnell told host Howard Stern. “It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me and it's a very trippy thing.”

The former The View co-star said that her girlfriend is 22 years younger than herself.

“I get along so well with her, it's kind of fascinating,” the 55-year-old O'Donnell said. “The one thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She's like, 'It was good.' I'm like, 'Come on!'”

When Stern asked whether there were wedding bells in her future, O'Donnell answered “not ever.”

“I will not ever,” the twice married O'Donnell answered. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if god forbid it doesn't work out.”

O'Donnell shares four children with her first wife Kelli Carpenter. The couple divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage. In June 2012, O'Donnell married Michelle Rounds, with whom she adopted 4-year-old Dakota. They divorced in 2016. Rounds died earlier this year.

