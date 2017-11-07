Appearing Monday on The Howard Stern
Show, Rosie O'Donnell revealed she's in love with a younger
woman.
“I am in love,” O'Donnell told host
Howard Stern. “It's the first time I've dated someone younger than
me and it's a very trippy thing.”
The former The View co-star said
that her girlfriend is 22 years younger than herself.
“I get along so well with her, it's
kind of fascinating,” the 55-year-old O'Donnell said. “The one
thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch
Funny Girl. She's like, 'It was good.' I'm like, 'Come on!'”
When Stern asked whether there were
wedding bells in her future, O'Donnell answered “not ever.”
“I will not ever,” the twice
married O'Donnell answered. “I would rather stay in it for love
and not deal with lawyers if god forbid it doesn't work out.”
O'Donnell shares four children with her
first wife Kelli Carpenter. The couple divorced in 2007 after three
years of marriage. In June 2012, O'Donnell married Michelle Rounds,
with whom she adopted 4-year-old Dakota. They divorced in 2016.
Rounds died earlier this year.
(Related: Rosie
O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds dies at 46.)