A postal vote on whether the Australian government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples closed on Tuesday.

The government is spending $122 million on surveying Australian attitudes on marriage equality.

According to figures provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which is conducting the survey, 12.6 million Australians voted in the poll as of Friday, a participation rate of 78.5 percent.

The Guardian on Tuesday revealed results from a poll it conducted of voters. Sixty-four percent of 1,792 people asked said that they had ticked the “yes” box.

The ABS will announce final results on Wednesday, November 15.

While Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised to allow debate on a marriage equality bill if Australians favor a change, the postal vote itself can't legalize same-sex marriage. Turnbull has said he will block such a bill if it's a “no” vote.

Several celebrities have called on Australians to vote “yes,” including Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Sam Smith, Dolly Parton, Hugh Jackman, Liam Hemsworth, Elton John and Brandon Flynn.

Opponents included the Catholic Church, Milo Yiannopoulos and Margaret Court, who warned that marriage equality will lead to the end of Christmas.

