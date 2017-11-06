Starbucks' just launched holiday ad features two women about to kiss.

The coffee giant's annual red cup campaign marks the start of the holiday season. This year's cup is illustrated with gifts – tied with red ribbons, of course – a tree and two hands holding each other. The company said they left lots of white space to encourage customers to add their own color.

“This year's cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in an online statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year's cup their own.”

Starbucks said that most of its U.S. locations will provide colored pencils for customers.

An accompanying animated commercial features a woman and a Muslim man walking in a park, people of different races decorating a Christmas tree and a young woman conversing with older relatives on her laptop.

In one scene, two women hold hands over a mug of coffee as they lean closer for a kiss.

“The holidays means something different to everyone,” the ad states.

Conservatives in 2012 launched a “Dump Starbucks” boycott over the company's support for marriage equality. Starbucks has said that the boycott had no impact on sales.

