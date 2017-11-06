Starbucks' just launched holiday ad
features two women about to kiss.
The coffee giant's annual red cup
campaign marks the start of the holiday season. This year's cup is
illustrated with gifts – tied with red ribbons, of course – a
tree and two hands holding each other. The company said they left
lots of white space to encourage customers to add their own color.
“This year's cup is intentionally
designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and
illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for
Starbucks, said in an online statement. “We love the idea of
everyone making this year's cup their own.”
Starbucks said that most of its U.S.
locations will provide colored pencils for customers.
An accompanying animated commercial
features a woman and a Muslim man walking in a park, people of
different races decorating a Christmas tree and a young woman
conversing with older relatives on her laptop.
In one scene, two women hold hands over
a mug of coffee as they lean closer for a kiss.
“The holidays means something
different to everyone,” the
ad states.
Conservatives in 2012 launched a “Dump
Starbucks” boycott over the company's support for marriage
equality. Starbucks has said that the boycott had no impact on
sales.
