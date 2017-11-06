Henderson, Nevada police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by his own father.

According to Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV, 53-year-old Wendell Melton shot his teenage son Giovanni Melton following an argument family members say was about Giovanni's sexuality. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call around noon on Thursday rushed the juvenile to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

Sonja Jones, Giovanni's former foster mother, told the news outlet that “Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years.”

She added that Giovanni's father had a problem with his son being gay and that she heard from family members that part of the heated argument that led to Giovanni's death was about his sexual orientation.

“He hated the fact that his son was gay,” Jones said. “I'm sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

Jones added that she heard that Wendell “had caught [his son] with his boyfriend and pulled out a gun on him.”

“I hope they throw the book at him,” she continued. “I hope he never sees the light of day. I hope every day when he looks in the mirror he sees his son's face.”

Henderson police arrested Wendell at the scene and charged him with murder, child abuse and prohibited person possessing a firearm.