A documentary about key players in the marriage equality fight started streaming Friday on Netflix.

The Freedom to Marry has played at dozens of film festivals and won 10 “Best Documentary” prizes. Reviews – from The Boston Globe to Variety – have been positive.

Director Eddie Rosenstein's film largely focuses on Evan Wolfson, the founder and president of Freedom to Marry, which for 14 years worked to establish equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples in the United States. Wolfson was unique in that he refused to compromise on marriage, saying that other forms of recognition such as civil unions or domestic partnerships create “a stigma of exclusion.”

During that the time, Wolfson, an attorney, became the face of the marriage movement – writing books, appearing at debates and making television appearances. In 2004, TIME included Wolfson on its list of the “100 most influential people in the world.”

Under Wolfson's leadership, Freedom to Marry supported civil rights attorney Mary Bonauto as she argued the Supreme Court case that struck down state marriage bans in 2015. The film follows Wolfson and National Campaign Director Marc Solomon as they crisscross the United States ahead of the high court's final ruling.