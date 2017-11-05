Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, said that in her opinion her character is bisexual.

Hyland, 26, has played Haley since the series' start in 2009.

When a fan asked on Twitter whether Haley was bisexual, Hyland responded: “I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

In the series, however, Haley has dated three men, including Dylan Marshall (played by Reid Ewing), Andy Bailey (Adam DeVine) and Rainer Shine, a weather forecaster played by Nathan Fillion.

In a subsequent tweet, Hyland emphasized that her confirmation was only her opinion.

“Just to clarify, I havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual,” Hyland wrote. “That's just my personal opinion!”

Modern Family, which debuted in 2009 and is one of ABC's biggest hits, has been praised for its inclusion of LGBT characters, including married couple Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell Pritchett, who is played by out actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.