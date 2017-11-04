WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and Amanda Clifton tied the knot Friday in Long Island.

Delle Donne, 28, came out in an August 2016 Vogue interview.

Friday's wedding, held at Hempstead House on the North Shore of Long Island, was officiated by Delle Donne's agent Erin Cane and included 200 guests.

The brides' families participated in the wedding. Delle Donne's maid of honor was her older sister Lizzie, who was born with several disabilities. Instead of a first dance, the brides danced with their fathers to Phil Collins' You'll Be In My Heart.

The couple got engaged last year with the help of their dogs, Wrigley and Rasta.

“Amanda somehow managed to clip the ring onto Wrigley,” Delle Donne told Us Weekly. “She called Wrigley over to us and proposed.”

A few weeks later, Delle Donne dressed up Rasta in a wedding dress to help with her proposal. “I dressed her dog in a wedding dress and wrote on a sign bordered in lights, 'Marry Me?'” the Olympic gold medalist said.

The couple's wedding had a charity theme, with guests encouraged to donate to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation, which supports Special Olympics and Lyme Disease awareness, in lieu of gifts.

The women are The Knot Dream Wedding's first gay couple. The couple's entire wedding – from flowers, to the dresses, to the cake – was all be taken care of by The Knot, a leading wedding marketplace. The women will honeymoon in Tahiti.

“Not only are we thrilled to be the first same-sex Dream Wedding couple of The Knot, we're excited to have a platform to raise money and awareness for causes we're truly passionate about,” Delle Donne said.