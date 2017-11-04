WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and Amanda
Clifton tied the knot Friday in Long Island.
Delle Donne, 28, came out in an August
2016 Vogue
interview.
Friday's wedding,
held at Hempstead House on the North Shore of Long Island, was
officiated by Delle Donne's agent Erin Cane and included 200 guests.
The
brides' families participated in the wedding. Delle Donne's maid of
honor was her older sister Lizzie, who was born with several
disabilities. Instead of a first dance, the brides danced with their
fathers to Phil Collins' You'll Be In My Heart.
The couple got
engaged last year with the help of their dogs, Wrigley and Rasta.
“Amanda
somehow managed to clip the ring onto Wrigley,” Delle
Donne told Us
Weekly. “She called
Wrigley over to us and proposed.”
A few weeks later,
Delle Donne dressed up Rasta in a wedding dress to help with her
proposal. “I dressed her dog in a wedding dress and wrote on a
sign bordered in lights, 'Marry Me?'” the Olympic gold medalist
said.
The couple's
wedding had a charity theme, with guests encouraged to donate to the
Elena Delle Donne Foundation, which supports Special Olympics and
Lyme Disease awareness, in lieu of gifts.
The women are The
Knot Dream Wedding's first gay couple. The couple's entire
wedding – from flowers, to the dresses, to the cake – was all be
taken care of by The Knot, a leading wedding marketplace. The women
will honeymoon in Tahiti.
“Not only are we
thrilled to be the first same-sex Dream Wedding couple of The Knot,
we're excited to have a platform to raise money and awareness for
causes we're truly passionate about,” Delle Donne said.