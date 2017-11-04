Streaming service Netflix has severed ties with actor Kevin Spacey as allegations of sexual misconduct pile up.

Spacey stars as manipulative politician Frank Underwood in the Netflix hit drama House of Cards.

Earlier this week, Netflix halted production on the political drama after Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp, who plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, was 14.

Spacey was criticized for his decision to come out gay amid the allegations.

As the week wore on, additional men stepped forward with their “me too” stories.

“Netflix will not be involved with any production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The company added that it was discussing with production company Media Rights Capital (MRC) how the series could resume without Spacey and that it would not release Spacey's film about writer Gore Vidal.

“We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” Netflix said.

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” it added.