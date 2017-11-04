Streaming service Netflix has severed
ties with actor Kevin Spacey as allegations of sexual misconduct pile
up.
Spacey stars as manipulative politician
Frank Underwood in the Netflix hit drama House of Cards.
Earlier this week, Netflix halted
production on the political drama after Anthony Rapp alleged that
Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were
working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp, who
plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek:
Discovery, was 14.
Spacey was criticized for his decision
to come out gay amid the allegations.
(Related: Zachary
Quinto, George Takei, Wanda Sykes criticize Kevin Spacey's timing on
coming out.)
As the week wore on, additional
men stepped forward with their “me too” stories.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey says he'll seek treatment amid allegations of sexual
misconduct.)
“Netflix will not be involved with
any production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,”
a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.
The company added that it was
discussing with production company Media Rights Capital (MRC) how the
series could resume without Spacey and that it would not release
Spacey's film about writer Gore Vidal.
“We will continue to work with MRC
during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to
the show,” Netflix said.
"We have also decided we will not
be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was
in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” it
added.