Out British singer Sam Smith is dreaming of a guest role on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

Will & Grace, which returned to television this fall after an 11-year absence, was the first prime-time network series to feature a leading gay character in Eric McCormack's uptight lawyer Will Truman.

The show's original 8-year run boasted cameos from such stars as Cher, Madonna and Minnie Driver, who returned this week to reprise her role as Lorraine Finster.

“I'm fucking obsessed. I wanna meet all of them,” Smith said of the show's cast, which also includes Debra Messing, Meghan Mullally and Sean Hayes, who is openly gay.

“I wanna be in an episode. That would be my dream,” Smith, 25, told NME. “Please put this in the interview.”

Smith is making a comeback of his own. This week he released his second studio album The Thrill of it All after a two-year absence.