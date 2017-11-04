Out British singer Sam Smith is
dreaming of a guest role on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.
Will & Grace, which returned
to television this fall after an 11-year absence, was the first
prime-time network series to feature a leading gay character in Eric
McCormack's uptight lawyer Will Truman.
The show's original 8-year run boasted
cameos from such stars as Cher, Madonna and Minnie Driver, who
returned this week to reprise her role as Lorraine Finster.
“I'm fucking obsessed. I wanna meet
all of them,” Smith said of the show's cast, which also includes
Debra Messing, Meghan Mullally and Sean Hayes, who is openly gay.
“I wanna be in an episode. That
would be my dream,” Smith,
25, told NME. “Please put this in the interview.”
Smith is making a comeback of his own.
This week he released his second studio album The Thrill of it All
after a two-year absence.