According to a new survey on attitudes
about same-sex relationships, more than 1 in 4 people believe such
relationships should be criminalized.
The International Lesbian, Gay,
Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) asked over 100,000
people from 77 countries and territories whether “people who engage
in romantic or sexual relationships with people of the same-sex
should be charged as criminals.”
In 25 of the 77 countries surveyed
where gay sex is criminalized, 42 percent of respondents agreed with
the statement.
Opposition to gay sex was also high in
Sub-Saharan Africa, where 45 percent agreed with the statement, North
Africa (43%), Central Asia (45%), South Asia (42%) and the Middle
East (36%).
In North America, the United States and
Canada, 19% of respondents agreed that gay sex should be
criminalized. A similar percentage held for Western Europe.
Oceania, Australia and New Zealand, had
the lowest rate of agreement at 15%.
According to ILGA, 72 nations have laws
criminalizing sex between two consenting adults of the same gender.
Download ILGA's Minority
Report 2017: Attitudes to sexual and gender minorities around the
world.