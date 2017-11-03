According to a new survey on attitudes about same-sex relationships, more than 1 in 4 people believe such relationships should be criminalized.

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) asked over 100,000 people from 77 countries and territories whether “people who engage in romantic or sexual relationships with people of the same-sex should be charged as criminals.”

In 25 of the 77 countries surveyed where gay sex is criminalized, 42 percent of respondents agreed with the statement.

Opposition to gay sex was also high in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 45 percent agreed with the statement, North Africa (43%), Central Asia (45%), South Asia (42%) and the Middle East (36%).

In North America, the United States and Canada, 19% of respondents agreed that gay sex should be criminalized. A similar percentage held for Western Europe.

Oceania, Australia and New Zealand, had the lowest rate of agreement at 15%.

According to ILGA, 72 nations have laws criminalizing sex between two consenting adults of the same gender.

