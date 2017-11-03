In the four days since actor Anthony
Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, at least four
additional men have come forward with similar allegations.
On Sunday, Rapp alleged that Spacey,
whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, made
unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on
Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The 46-year-old Rapp
currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star
Trek: Discovery.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward
Anthony Rapp at 14.)
Spacey responded by saying that he had
no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering
rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as
a gay man.”
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mexican
actor Roberto Cavazos accused Spacey of “squeez[ing]” him during
Spacey's tenure as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater.
Filmmaker Tony Montana accused Spacey
of grabbing his “whole package” in public in 2003.
Daniel Beal told The
Sun that Spacey flashed him in 2010 while he was working as a
barman at the Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex. “It's big, isn't
it?” Spacey reportedly asked. Spacey then gave the uninterested
Beal a Swiss watch worth more than $6,000. “Looking back I realize
it was to keep me quiet,” Beal said.
The most damning account comes from a
man who has not revealed his identity.
The man, a 48-year-old artist, told
Vulture
that he had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 and
Spacey was 24. The relationship ended a year later when Spacey
allegedly attempted to rape him. The man, a working child actor at
the time, also accused Spacey of promising to get him auditions.
“I would call him a pedophile and a
sexual predator,” the man said.