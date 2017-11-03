In the four days since actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, at least four additional men have come forward with similar allegations.

On Sunday, Rapp alleged that Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The 46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos accused Spacey of “squeez[ing]” him during Spacey's tenure as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater.

Filmmaker Tony Montana accused Spacey of grabbing his “whole package” in public in 2003.

Daniel Beal told The Sun that Spacey flashed him in 2010 while he was working as a barman at the Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex. “It's big, isn't it?” Spacey reportedly asked. Spacey then gave the uninterested Beal a Swiss watch worth more than $6,000. “Looking back I realize it was to keep me quiet,” Beal said.

The most damning account comes from a man who has not revealed his identity.

The man, a 48-year-old artist, told Vulture that he had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 and Spacey was 24. The relationship ended a year later when Spacey allegedly attempted to rape him. The man, a working child actor at the time, also accused Spacey of promising to get him auditions.

“I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator,” the man said.