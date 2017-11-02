A Louisiana appeals court has sided with a lower court's ruling declaring Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' order protecting LGBT workers unconstitutional.

According to The Times-Picayune, a three-judge panel of Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeal agreed with Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who said that the governor had exceeded his authority in issuing the order.

Edwards' order prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity among state agencies and contractors doing business with the state. Religious organizations are exempt.

Last year, Judge Todd Hernandez said that Edwards' order is “a violation of the Louisiana Constitution's separation of powers doctrine and an unlawful usurp of the constitutional authority vested in the legislative branch of the government.”

The three-judge panel, all of whom are Republicans, said that Edwards' order “goes beyond a mere policy statement or directive to fulfill law, because there is no current state or federal law specifically outlining anti-discrimination laws concerning and/or defining sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Edwards responded in a statement. “Discrimination in state government and by state contractors is wrong, makes us weaker, and is bad for business and economic development. Even President Trump agrees, as he has kept in place a federal executive order which is virtually identical to the order I put in place."

Landry applauded the ruling, saying that Louisiana has a governor, not a king.