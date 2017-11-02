Celine Dion and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities participating in an LGBT project from Brazilian pop singer and activist Yann.

His upcoming project “Igual,” which translates to “equal,” raises awareness of Brazil's epidemic of violence against the LGBT community.

“This project is more necessary than ever before, as Brazil's the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” the artist said in a press release.

Last year, The New York Times reported that a gay or transgender person is killed almost every day in the South American nation of 200 million.

The project's single and video will be released on Wednesday, November 8.

Yann composed “Igual” for Rio Pride 2017.

All proceeds from the single's sales and streaming will be donated to Grupo Arco-Iris, an NGO that promotes LGBT rights in Brazil.

More celebrities attached to the project will be announced in the coming days, according to Yann's statement.