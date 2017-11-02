Celine Dion and Demi Lovato are among
the celebrities participating in an LGBT project from Brazilian pop
singer and activist Yann.
His upcoming project “Igual,” which
translates to “equal,” raises awareness of Brazil's epidemic of
violence against the LGBT community.
“This project is more necessary than
ever before, as Brazil's the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder
rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes
against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” the artist said in a press
release.
Last year, The New York Times
reported that a gay or transgender person is killed almost every day
in the South American nation of 200 million.
The project's single and video will be
released on Wednesday, November 8.
Yann composed “Igual” for Rio Pride
2017.
All proceeds from the single's sales
and streaming will be donated to Grupo
Arco-Iris, an NGO that promotes LGBT rights in Brazil.
More celebrities attached to the
project will be announced in the coming days, according to Yann's
statement.