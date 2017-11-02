Kevin Spacey says he'll seek treatment as more actors come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative said in a statement given to NBC News. “No other information is available at this time.”

On Sunday, Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The 46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos accused Spacey of “squeez[ing]” him during Spacey's tenure as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater.

“There are many of us with a 'Kevin Spacey Story,'” Cavazos wrote in Spanish.

Two additional men have come forward with their stories, one accused Spacey of grabbing his “package,” while the other said that Spacey flashed him.

