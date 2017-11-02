Kevin Spacey says he'll seek treatment
as more actors come forward with sexual misconduct allegations
against the actor.
“Kevin Spacey is taking the time
necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative said
in a statement given to NBC
News. “No other information is available at this time.”
On Sunday, Anthony Rapp alleged that
Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades,
made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were
working on Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The
46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All
Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward
Anthony Rapp at 14.)
Spacey responded by saying that he had
no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering
rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as
a gay man.”
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mexican
actor Roberto Cavazos accused Spacey of “squeez[ing]” him during
Spacey's tenure as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater.
“There are many of us with a 'Kevin
Spacey Story,'” Cavazos wrote in Spanish.
Two additional men have come forward
with their stories, one accused Spacey of grabbing his “package,”
while the other said that Spacey flashed him.
(Related: Trevor
Noah criticizes Kevin Spacey; Netflix halts production of House of
Cards.)