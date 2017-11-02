Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore
has called for the impeachment of the judge who blocked President
Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Colleen
Kollar-Kotelly largely blocked Trump's ban, saying that it was more
likely driven by animus toward transgender people than military
effectiveness.
(Related: Judge
blocks Trump's ban on transgender troops.)
Moore, who won his state's GOP primary
despite President Donald Trump's backing of Senator Luther Strange,
in a press release called Kollar-Kotelly's order “absolutely
ridiculous” and “a perfect example of the outlandish doctrine of
judicial supremacy whereby judges exalt themselves over the
Constitution they are sworn to uphold.”
Moore was twice removed as chief
justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders
that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the
Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state
marriage bans nationwide.
“Judge Kollar-Kotelly should be
impeached,” Moore said, reasoning that she had “placed herself
above the Constitution” by finding “a nonexistent right” and
interfered with the powers of the president as commander in chief of
the armed forces.
“Unless we return to faithful
obedience to the Constitution and the separation of powers set out
therein, our form of government and our liberties will be in dire
jeopardy. Congress should not turn a deaf ear to this flagrant
usurpation of executive authority,” Moore added.
Last month, Moore
called on Congress to impeach the Supreme Court justices who found in
Obergefell
that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.