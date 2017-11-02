Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore has called for the impeachment of the judge who blocked President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly largely blocked Trump's ban, saying that it was more likely driven by animus toward transgender people than military effectiveness.

(Related: Judge blocks Trump's ban on transgender troops.)

Moore, who won his state's GOP primary despite President Donald Trump's backing of Senator Luther Strange, in a press release called Kollar-Kotelly's order “absolutely ridiculous” and “a perfect example of the outlandish doctrine of judicial supremacy whereby judges exalt themselves over the Constitution they are sworn to uphold.”

Moore was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state marriage bans nationwide.

“Judge Kollar-Kotelly should be impeached,” Moore said, reasoning that she had “placed herself above the Constitution” by finding “a nonexistent right” and interfered with the powers of the president as commander in chief of the armed forces.

“Unless we return to faithful obedience to the Constitution and the separation of powers set out therein, our form of government and our liberties will be in dire jeopardy. Congress should not turn a deaf ear to this flagrant usurpation of executive authority,” Moore added.

Last month, Moore called on Congress to impeach the Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.