In a World Net Daily op-ed
published Tuesday, Scott Lively, who works to undermine LGBT rights,
responded to sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin
Spacey.
In his book The Pink Swastika:
Homosexuality in the Nazi Party, Lively asserts that gays,
particularly men, played a key role in elevating Germany's Nazi Party
and argues that LGBT rights are “dangerous.”
Lively's involvement in passage of a
Ugandan law that criminalized gay sex led an LGBT group to file a
lawsuit against the preacher. In a
5-hour televised marathon presentation held in 2009, Lively
claimed that gay men and women were aggressively recruiting Uganda's
children and labeled some gays “monsters … so far from normalcy
that they're killers.”
Over the years, Lively, the founder of
Abiding Truth Ministries and a failed gubernatorial candidate, has
ratcheted up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, dismissing any
criticism as “bullying.”
“Speaking as the only person ever
charged for 'crimes against humanity' (not a joke) in significant
part for discussing the pedophile core of 'gay' male culture – and
one of the first people ever listed as a 'hate group' by the Southern
Poverty Law Center (for documenting that culture at the core of Adolf
Hitler's Nazi Party) – I'd just like to say, in advance, 'I told
you so,'” Lively wrote this week.
Spacey has been accused by Star
Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp of sexual assault when Rapp
was 14. In responding to Rapp's allegations, Spacey said that he
could not remember the encounter, then acknowledged that he
identifies as gay.
“To be clear, I’m not saying all or
even most men who identify as ‘gay’ molest children,” Lively
continued. “Even the word ‘children’ is misleading in this
context, since ‘children’ connotes preschool and grammar school
ages, while the target of pederasts are young teen and slightly
pre-teen boys. And I’m not saying lesbians share this problem to
the same extent that it exists in male homosexual culture (though
lesbian abuse of girls is a problem, too).”
A study from the University of
California at Davis disputes Lively's assertions. “The empirical
research does not show that gay or bisexual men are any more likely
than heterosexual men to molest children,” the
researchers wrote.
