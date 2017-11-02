In a World Net Daily op-ed published Tuesday, Scott Lively, who works to undermine LGBT rights, responded to sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey.

In his book The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party, Lively asserts that gays, particularly men, played a key role in elevating Germany's Nazi Party and argues that LGBT rights are “dangerous.”

Lively's involvement in passage of a Ugandan law that criminalized gay sex led an LGBT group to file a lawsuit against the preacher. In a 5-hour televised marathon presentation held in 2009, Lively claimed that gay men and women were aggressively recruiting Uganda's children and labeled some gays “monsters … so far from normalcy that they're killers.”

Over the years, Lively, the founder of Abiding Truth Ministries and a failed gubernatorial candidate, has ratcheted up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, dismissing any criticism as “bullying.”

“Speaking as the only person ever charged for 'crimes against humanity' (not a joke) in significant part for discussing the pedophile core of 'gay' male culture – and one of the first people ever listed as a 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center (for documenting that culture at the core of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party) – I'd just like to say, in advance, 'I told you so,'” Lively wrote this week.

Spacey has been accused by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp of sexual assault when Rapp was 14. In responding to Rapp's allegations, Spacey said that he could not remember the encounter, then acknowledged that he identifies as gay.

“To be clear, I’m not saying all or even most men who identify as ‘gay’ molest children,” Lively continued. “Even the word ‘children’ is misleading in this context, since ‘children’ connotes preschool and grammar school ages, while the target of pederasts are young teen and slightly pre-teen boys. And I’m not saying lesbians share this problem to the same extent that it exists in male homosexual culture (though lesbian abuse of girls is a problem, too).”

A study from the University of California at Davis disputes Lively's assertions. “The empirical research does not show that gay or bisexual men are any more likely than heterosexual men to molest children,” the researchers wrote.

(Related: Kevin Spacey says he'll seek treatment amid allegations of sexual misconduct.)