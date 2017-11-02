The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that condemns a crackdown against sexual minorities in Chechnya.

The resolution was introduced earlier this year by Senators Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, and Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts. The House in June approved a nearly identical resolution.

Authorities in Chechnya, a semi-autonomous Russian republic, have rounded up scores of gay men and men who appear to be gay since the start of the year. According to various reports, the men are beaten and tortured in secret prisons. Reports have also surfaced of Chechen authorities targeting women who they perceive to be lesbian. Russian and Chechen authorities have denied the reports.

The resolution “calls on Chechen officials to immediately cease the abduction, detention, and torture of individuals on the basis of their actual or suspected sexual orientation, and hold accountable all those involved in perpetrating such abuses.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, applauded passage of the resolution and called on President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to publicly condemn the atrocities, something neither has done.

“With unanimous passage of this resolution, the U.S. Senate just sent a powerful message. Despite the deafening silence from the White House, the people of the United States strongly condemn these anti-LGBTQ attacks in Chechnya,” said Ty Cobb, director of HRC Global. “Members of both parties in both chambers have now condemned the anti-LGBTQ Chechen violence and persecution, and it’s far past time that President Trump and Secretary Tillerson also publicly do so. Given the growing violence and arrests of LGBTQ people around the world, the United States must not back away from leading on LGBTQ human rights.”