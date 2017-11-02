Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's the Daily Show, has criticized Kevin Spacey's decision to come out gay amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Sunday, Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The 46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

“Talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality,” Noah said in a segment titled Ain't Nobody Got Time for That. “I mean, it's always good to live your truth, but don't use it to get out of trouble.”

“Another day, another example of a man abusing his power,” he added.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces House of Cards, said that production on the Spacey-led series has been halted.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the companies said.

Netflix on Monday announced that it had canceled House of Cards as production on season 6 was taking place in Baltimore. The show's final season was original scheduled to air mid-next year.

