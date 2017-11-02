Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy
Central's the Daily Show, has criticized Kevin Spacey's
decision to come out gay amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
On Sunday, Anthony Rapp alleged that
Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades,
made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were
working on Broadway. Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14. The
46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All
Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward
Anthony Rapp at 14.)
Spacey responded by saying that he had
no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering
rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as
a gay man.”
“Talk about the worst time to go
public with your sexuality,” Noah said in a segment titled Ain't
Nobody Got Time for That. “I mean, it's always good to live
your truth, but don't use it to get out of trouble.”
“Another day, another example of a
man abusing his power,” he added.
In a joint statement on Tuesday,
Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces House of Cards,
said that production on the Spacey-led series has been halted.
“MRC and Netflix have decided to
suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further
notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to
address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the companies said.
Netflix on Monday announced that it had
canceled House of Cards as production on season 6 was taking
place in Baltimore. The show's final season was original scheduled
to air mid-next year.
(Related: Zachary
Quinto, George Takei, Wanda Sykes criticize Kevin Spacey's timing on
coming out.)