Hong Kong will host the 2022 Gay Games, officials announced Monday night at a pres conference in Paris, France, site of the games' tenth iteration to take place next summer.

After whittling proposals from more than a dozen cities down to three – Hong Kong, Guadalajara, Mexico and the District of Columbia – the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) selected Hong Kong. It is the first time that the Gay Games will be held in Asia.

Some estimate hosting the Gay Games could bring $120 million worth of economic benefits to Hong Kong. As many as 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in the international LGBT sports event that is held in a different city every four years.

FGG announced the winning city two days after its Site Selection Committee heard closing presentations from the three finalist.

According to the Washington Blade, D.C. sent a 32-member contingent that included Mayor Muriel Bowser to Paris to support its bid for the Gay Games.

“Over the last several days, Gay Games D.C. showed the very best D.C. has to offer,” said Bowser in a statement. “Our bid proved that Washington, D.C. is strong not simply because we are diverse, but because we celebrate our diversity and inclusion.”

“As the world questions how the United States will position itself on the global stage, it is incumbent upon all of us to continue showing the world who we really are,” she added. “This bid represented our D.C. values, which represent the very best American ideals: All are created equal. We congratulate Hong Kong, and it is our hope that the 2022 Gay Games spark reforms to bring about equality for our LGBTQ friends there too.”

Cleveland, Ohio last played host to the Gay Games in 2014.