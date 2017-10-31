Hong Kong will host the 2022 Gay Games,
officials announced Monday night at a pres conference in Paris,
France, site of the games' tenth iteration to take place next summer.
After whittling proposals from more
than a dozen cities down to three – Hong Kong, Guadalajara, Mexico
and the District of Columbia – the Federation of Gay Games (FGG)
selected Hong Kong. It is the first time that the Gay Games will be
held in Asia.
Some estimate hosting the Gay Games
could bring $120 million worth of economic benefits to Hong Kong. As
many as 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in the international
LGBT sports event that is held in a different city every four years.
FGG announced the winning city two days
after its Site Selection Committee heard closing presentations from
the three finalist.
According to the
Washington
Blade, D.C. sent a 32-member contingent that included Mayor
Muriel Bowser to Paris to support its bid for the Gay Games.
“Over the last several days, Gay
Games D.C. showed the very best D.C. has to offer,” said Bowser in
a statement. “Our bid proved that Washington, D.C. is strong not
simply because we are diverse, but because we celebrate our diversity
and inclusion.”
“As the world questions how the
United States will position itself on the global stage, it is
incumbent upon all of us to continue showing the world who we really
are,” she added. “This bid represented our D.C. values, which
represent the very best American ideals: All are created equal. We
congratulate Hong Kong, and it is our hope that the 2022 Gay Games
spark reforms to bring about equality for our LGBTQ friends there
too.”
Cleveland, Ohio last played host to the
Gay Games in 2014.