Netflix on Monday announced that it was canceling House of Cards amid allegations Kevin Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances in 1986 to a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp.

Spacey stars as the manipulative Francis Underwood in the Netflix series.

According to Deadline Hollywood, executives, who were leaning toward ending the series after its sixth season, decided to pull the plug on the hit show after Rapp, who currently appears on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, spoke to BuzzFeed News about Spacey's unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14. (Rapp had previously talked about the incident without identifying Spacey.)

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

In a statement, Netflix and producers Media Rights Capital said that they were “deeply troubled” by the allegations. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time,” the companies said.

House of Cards season 6 is expected to debut next summer.