Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger announced on Friday that they are transitioning from male to female.

The 29-year-old Geiger revealed the news on Instagram.

“Tell us, why do you look differently lately?” a fan asked.

“Okay... because u asked nicely,” Geiger replied, “I am transitioning.”

“I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee,” Geiger added.

The following day, Geiger thanked fans for their support, captioning a photo of himself: “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends [29 heart emojis].”

Geiger's first single, For You I Will (Confidence), was released in February 2006 and was nominated for “Best Love Song” at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards.

After releasing 2 studio albums, Underage Thinking and The Last Fears, Geiger turned his attention to writing and producing for other artists, including Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Tiesto, Empire of the Sun, James Blunt, Birdy and DJ Snake.