Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has criticized the judge who blocked President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly largely blocked Trump's ban, saying that it was more likely driven by animus toward transgender people than military effectiveness.

Perkins, who has worked closely with the president and whose group is strongly opposed to LGBT rights, chided Kollar-Kotelly for putting “herself in the position of setting a national security policy with very real consequences for our country” and described her ruling as a “frustrating bump in the road to restoring [military] readiness.”

“There was certainly enough support among the Defense Department, top brass, and service members themselves – who know better than anyone what the effects would be and have been. But unfortunately, this is where judicial activism is leading us,” Perkins said in a statement. “The courts have moved beyond legislating on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage to openly usurping the constitutional authority of the executive branch. The president's primary task is protecting Americans. Yet now we've seen the courts do everything from relax the president's immigration policy to telling the commander-in-chief how to run the military. And without the barest form of accountability to the same people who elected Donald Trump.”

“If Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wants to lead the military, she should face the people and run for president. Until then, her court should leave the policymaking to the man best informed and empowered for the job,” he added.