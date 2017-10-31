Zachary Quinto, George Takei and Wanda Sykes are among the out celebrities criticizing Kevin Spacey's decision to come out gay amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Spacey's sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades.

On Sunday, Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was working on Broadway at the age of 14 and Spacey was 26. The 46-year-old Rapp currently plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out,” tweeted Quinto, who plays Spock in the Star Trek films. “Not by standing up as a point of pride – in light of all his many awards and accomplishments – thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world … but as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempted to molest one.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said in a statement: “When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong. For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way. Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay o straight – that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”

“No no, no no no!” Wanda Sykes messaged. “You do not get to 'choose' to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!”

Author-activist Dan Savage also weighed in: “Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child.”

(Related: Netflix “deeply troubled” over allegations against Kevin Spacey; Cancels House of Cards.)