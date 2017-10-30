Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has
come out gay amid allegations he made sexual advances toward Star
Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.
Rapp, now 46, made the allegations in
an interview with BuzzFeed
News.
“Rapp is publicly alleging for the
first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both
performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a
party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on
his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,”
BuzzFeed reported.
Spacey was 26, while Rapp was 14 at the
time of the encounter.
Seeing Spacey today, Rapp said, makes
his stomach “churn.”
“I still to this day can't wrap my
head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to
me,” he said.
Spacey, 58, responded to the
allegations in a tweet, saying that he does not remember the
encounter.
“I have a lot of respect and
admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor,” Spacey wrote. “I'm
beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the
encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave
then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would
have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for
the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”
Spacey went on to address rumors about
his sexuality.
“As those closest to me know, in my
life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved
and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose
now to live as a gay man,” Spacey said.