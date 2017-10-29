Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Saturday criticized the Trump administration's record on LGBT rights.

Clinton made her remarks at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 21st annual National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center. HRC is the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate.

“The attacks on the LGBT community here at home and around the world are striking and scary,” Clinton told the audience. “I can only imagine what it's like to be in the position that so many people still find themselves in in our country.”

“I do know what it feels like to be torn down and attacked and I want you to know that I'm with you,” she added.

Clinton said that she was “outraged” to learn of President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender troops.

“You know and [Trump] knows that transgender people have fought and died for this country,” she said, adding that it was “insulting and wrong” for Trump to suggest that transgender service members are unfit to serve.

Clinton, who was introduced by tennis great Billie Jean King, also called for passage of the Equality Act, a stalled bill which seeks housing and employment protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Outside the convention center, demonstrators, some dressed as zombies, protested HRC partnering with Wells Fargo, a presenting sponsor of the event.

The group No Justice No pride said in statement that the zombies “reflect the horror done by HRC partnering with a monster like Wells Fargo.”

According to the Washington Blade, the activists briefly spoke before the event, then dispersed. No arrested were made.

Other speakers at Saturday's event included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, and Gold Star father Khizr Khan. HRC also honored two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, best known for playing inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black. Aduba received the group's Ally for Equality Award.