Actor Colton Haynes on Saturday posted a photo from his wedding to floral designer Jeff Leatham.

“Last night I married the man of my dreams,” Haynes captioned the photo on Instagram. “I'm still crying happy tears. @jeffleatham … I love you & am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

In the photo, Haynes and Leatham, dressed in matching white tuxedo jackets with black pants, are seated in a bed of red flowers with tufts of white candles glowing on each end.

According to E! Online, the couple exchanged vows on Friday in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

Haynes, 29, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March.

E! Online also reported on the guest list.

Celebrities in attendance included Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who brought along their husbands, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Justin Mikita, respectively. Other celebrities included American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

Earlier this month, Haynes told Us Weekly that he's looking forward to starting a family with Leatham.