Actor Colton Haynes on Saturday posted
a photo from his wedding to floral designer Jeff Leatham.
“Last night I married the man of my
dreams,” Haynes captioned the photo on Instagram. “I'm still
crying happy tears. @jeffleatham … I love you & am excited to
spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”
In the photo, Haynes and Leatham,
dressed in matching white tuxedo jackets with black pants, are seated
in a bed of red flowers with tufts of white candles glowing on each
end.
According to E! Online, the couple
exchanged vows on Friday in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony
officiated by Kris Jenner.
Haynes, 29, whose credits include
Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult,
came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating
Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March.
E! Online also reported on the guest
list.
Celebrities in attendance included
Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson,
who brought along their husbands, Joe Manganiello (True Blood)
and Justin Mikita, respectively. Other celebrities included American
Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.
Earlier this month, Haynes
told Us
Weekly
that he's looking forward to starting a family with Leatham.