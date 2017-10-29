The United Nations' (UN) first independent expert on LGBT rights on Friday delivered his first report on the violence and discrimination lesbian, gay and bisexual people around the globe face.

Vitit Muntarbhorn addressed a General Assembly committee on Friday, the AP reported.

Muntarbhorn reported that at least five countries – Belize, Lesotho, Mozambique, Palau and Seychelles – have repealed laws criminalizing sex between two people of the same sex in the last five years. Over the past 20 years, 25 countries have nixed such laws. But having consensual same-sex relations remains a crime in more than 70 nations, sometimes punishable by death. Some laws also target transgender people.

He added that in many places, LGBT people live in “a crucible of egregious violations” of human rights.

The UN's Human Rights Council appointed Muntarbhorn last year. A coalition of African states led by Botswana twice tried and failed to suspend Muntarbhorn's work.

Botswana's ambassador to the UN, Charles Ntwaagae, said at the time that the coalition was opposed to the Human Rights Council's focus on people's “sexual interests and behaviors,”while ignoring race- and religion-based discrimination.

Citing illness in his family, Muntarbhorn, a Thai law professor, is resigning as of Tuesday. A successor is expected to be named in December.