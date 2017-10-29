The White House on Friday said that it was not prepared to condemn an Egyptian bill that seeks to criminalize sex between two people of the same sex.

When the Washington Blade asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to condemn the proposed legislation, Sanders replied that she'd have to “check into” the situation.

“I'm not aware of the specifics of that,” Sanders said, “so I would have to look into that before I could make a response, but we will certainly be happy to check into it.”

According to BuzzFeed News, the bill, which was introduced with the backing of 15 members of the Egyptian parliament, seeks to impose penalties of up to five years in prison for the crime of “perverted sexual relations” between people of the same sex. Also banned would be “inciting” or “hosting” same-sex encounters, attending a “gay party” and carrying “any sign or code for homosexuals.”

A “sign or code for homosexuals” could be a rainbow flag – a symbol of LGBT pride – which authorities in recent weeks have targeted.

While gay sex is not currently a crime in Egypt, authorities prosecute suspected gay people with the crime of serial “debauchery” and “promoting sexual deviancy.”