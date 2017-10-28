An Arizona judge has ruled against a Phoenix wedding store's attempt to invalidate a city ordinance that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination.

Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, which specializes in custom wedding invitations, last year filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming that the city's ordinance conflicts with their religious beliefs and violates their freedoms of speech and religion.

Maricopa County Superior Judge Karen Mullins disagreed.

In her 11-page order, Mullins said that Phoenix's ordinance “does not hinder in any way plaintiff's independent exercise of [their] religious belief by attending the church of their choice, engaging in religious activities or functions, and expressing their beliefs on their business website and literature or in their personal lives.”

Mullins earlier denied Duka and Koski's request to block Phoenix's ordinance from taking effect, The Arizona Republic reported.

The owners are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). ADF is also representing a Colorado baker before the Supreme Court who refused to serve a gay couple. The high court is expected to hear arguments in the case on December 5. This week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court for time to argue in defense of the baker.

(Related: Trump admin asks to argue for Colorado baker who refused gay couple.)

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton applauded this week's ruling, calling it “a victory for civil rights.”

ADF has promised to appeal the order.