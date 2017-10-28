In a recent interview with The
Advocate, out Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims talked about
being public with his boyfriend of three years.
The 39-year-old Sims is among only a
handful of out politicians who include an image of their partners in
communications to constituents.
Sims uses a picture of himself and
Brandon McMullin strolling through a park in email blasts to
supporters.
“Before I first ran for office, among
the prevailing advice I often heard about LGBT candidates is that
they should avoid including their spouses in campaign literature,”
Sims says in the email. “The exact phrasing may have varied a bit,
but in the end it was a form of ‘your partner is great, but don't
put same-sex couple photos on campaign literature or you'll alienate
voters.'”
“I always understood what they were
saying but it was so frustrating to be fighting to elect out, proud
advocates of the LGBT community while simultaneously telling them
it’s in their best interest to shy away from who they are. For so
many of today's LGBT candidates, that's happily no longer a reality
and frankly, if you’ve met me, you know that I've always had a
tough time not being who I am.”
The Advocate points out that
while some of the six out Congress members and one senator mention
their spouses or partners in their online congressional biographies,
none includes a photo, a common practice among heterosexual
politicians.
Sims said that he believes voters want
to see his “authentic” self.
“I like somebody who's proud of the
relationship that they're in,” Sims
said.
Sims said that he and McMullin are
“hand-holders.” At first they held hands in public to send a
message that they're together, but now it's “a way to show people
we have a romantic life we're proud of.”
“I'd like to think we do it
instinctively now, but I don't think either of us ever forget the
purpose. It's also I love the guy and I want to hold his hand,” he
added.