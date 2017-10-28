Actor Colton Haynes and floral designer Jeff Leatham tied the knot on Friday, October 27 in California.

According to E! Online, the couple exchanged vows in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

Haynes, 29, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March.

Leatham revealed the couple's wedding date in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow – I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband – One more sleep baby,” he captioned a photo of the pair.

E! Online reported that the grooms wore white tux jackets with black pants as they exchanged vows.

Celebrities in attendance included Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who brought along their husbands, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Justin Mikita, respectively. Other celebrities included American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

Earlier this month, Haynes told Us Weekly that he's looking forward to starting a family with Leatham.