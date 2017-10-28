Actor Colton Haynes and floral designer
Jeff Leatham tied the knot on Friday, October 27 in California.
According to E! Online, the couple
exchanged vows in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated
by Kris Jenner.
Haynes, 29, whose credits include
Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult,
came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating
Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March.
Leatham revealed the couple's wedding
date in an Instagram post on Thursday.
“I have the honor and great pleasure
of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow – I love him to the
moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband – One
more sleep baby,” he captioned a photo of the pair.
E!
Online reported that the grooms wore white tux jackets with black
pants as they exchanged vows.
Celebrities in attendance included
Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson,
who brought along their husbands, Joe Manganiello (True Blood)
and Justin Mikita, respectively. Other celebrities included American
Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.
Earlier this month, Haynes
told Us
Weekly
that he's looking forward to starting a family with Leatham.