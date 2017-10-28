In an interview with W Magazine, out actress Rosie O'Donnell talks about her decade-long feud with President Donald Trump.

The pair have been going at it since at least 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host on ABC's The View, criticized Trump for publicly chastising the reigning Miss USA for underage drinking.

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels,” O'Donnell said. “He's the moral authority? Left the first wife. Had an affair. Left the second wife. Had an affair. Had kids both times. But he's the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America? Donald, sit and spin my friend.”

Trump threatened to sue O'Donnell, saying he looked forward “to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

When O'Donnell announced her engagement to Michelle Rounds in 2011 – the pair later split – Trump congratulated the couple by calling O'Donnell “a true loser” on Twitter.

(Related: Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds dies at 46.)

Trump also took a shot at O'Donnell during a GOP presidential debate in 2015.

“You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals ...” moderator Megyn Kelly started.

“Only Rosie O'Donnell,” Trump interrupted.

“For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O'Donnell,” Kelly responded.

O'Donnell, who is promoting her latest project, Showtime's upcoming SMILF, criticized the media for ignoring Trump's character during the election.

“Unbeknownst to me, for reasons I can’t really still figure out, he was allowed with impunity to brutally assault me and my character for a decade. No one – not the National Organization For Women, not Gloria Steinem, no one – stood up and said, 'What the hell are you doing?' It was laughed about. Oh, 'Rosie O’Donnell and Megyn Kelly, ha ha ha, let him in, would bring him out,'” O'Donnell said.

“Watching him do the 'Destroy Rosie O’Donnell' charade in the same way that he’s been trying to destroy the character of everyone, from Representative [Frederica] Wilson to the wife of the Marine that was killed in Niger, all these things. He’s debasing the character of James Comey. There’s no one that he won’t attack or debase. When it was only me in that arena, it was a very lonely, isolated and depressing place to be. Even though [people say], 'Oh you started it,' well I actually told the truth about him on a show where my job was to talk about pop culture [Laughs.].”

“What I said, he’s threatened to sue me, and you can’t sue someone if they tell the truth, right? What’s the truth? He was bankrupt four times, he got his money from his father, he never pays his contractors. He has a dubious moral character. These are things that were not hard to find, yet the media refused to print them a decade ago. And when he started to run, they all went in their turtle shells and acted like they had no idea that this was the essence of this man, when had they only turned on Wikipedia, they could have found out everything that we now know is fact. And we wouldn’t have him as president if they had done their jobs,” she added.