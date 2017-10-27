A group of Egyptian lawmakers this week
reportedly introduced a bill that seeks to criminalize gay sex in
Egypt.
According to BuzzFeed
News, the proposed legislation was introduced with the backing of
15 members of the Egyptian parliament.
The bill seeks to impose penalties of
up to five years in prison for the crime of “perverted sexual
relations” between people of the same sex. Also banned would be
“inciting” or “hosting” same-sex encounters, attending a “gay
party” and carrying “any sign or code for homosexuals.”
A “sign or code for homosexuals”
could be a rainbow flag – a symbol of LGBT pride – which
authorities in recent weeks have targeted.
In late September, authorities arrested
six men who waived a rainbow flag during a Mashrou' Leila concert.
The band's lead singer, Hamed Sinno, is openly gay. Amman and Jordan
have banned the group from performing. The band said that Egypt
could be next.
Reuters
reported that more than 30 people were arrested the following week.
Those arrested were prosecuted for
serial “debauchery” and “promoting sexual deviancy” because
gay sex is not currently a crime in Egypt. Amnesty International
said that the government is likely to conduct anal examinations on
the men to prove their sexuality. In a statement, the group said
such exams “amount to torture.”