One Million Moms on Thursday criticized the Disney Channel's decision to feature a coming out gay storyline in the second season of its tween series Andi Mack.

The storyline is a first for the Disney Channel.

Andi Mack follows the lives of 13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman (Joshua Rush) and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie). In the show's second season premiere, which airs Friday, Cyrus confides his feelings for a boy to Buffy.

Christian conservative group One Million Moms called the move “a huge mistake” in a petition demanding Disney “cancel this controversial series immediately.”

“By choosing to abandon family-friendly entertainment, Disney's inexplicable choice to move toward more 'adult' fare may ultimately prove to be a huge mistake,” the group wrote.

“The Disney Channel is deliberately choosing to 'move forward' and promote adult content to children. By choosing to move in the direction of more 'adult' stories and content, the Disney Channel – and the entire Disney media empire – may be choosing to sacrifice something far more precious… children’s innocence,” One Million Moms added.

As of Thursday, 5,220 people had signed the group's petition.