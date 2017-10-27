The Untold Tales of Armistead
Maupin, which takes a look at the life of author-activist
Armistead Maupin, arrives on DVD on Tuesday, December 5.
The documentary premiered in March at
South By Southwest (SXSW), Austin's annual festival about interactive
media, film and music.
Maupin, 73, is best known for his
gay-inclusive Tales of the City series of novels.
Maupin, who married Christopher Turner
in 2007, began writing Tales of the City in the mid 70s as a
newspaper serial. They were later reworked into a series of books.
Maupin's fist novel, Tales of the City, was published in 1978.
Eight more followed, ending with The Days of Anna Madrigal in
2014. The first three novels in the series have been adapted into
three television miniseries starring Olympia Dukakis and Laura
Linney.
The Untold Tales of Armistead
Maupin, which has won numerous
film festival awards, is directed by Jennifer M.
Kroots, who also directed To Be Takei, which takes a look at
the life of openly gay actor-activist George Takei.
In June, Variety reported that
Netflix is developing a new 10-part installment of Tales of the
City.
(Related: Netflix
developing new installment of Armistead Maupin's LGBT drama Tales
of the City.)