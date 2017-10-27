Australian actress Cate Blanchett has recorded a video urging Australians to support marriage equality.

The Australian government is spending $120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey, expected on November 15, are non-binding.

In the video for the Equality Campaign, Blanchett points out that “love never hurt anyone.”

“Please vote yes, love is love whatever color, shape and persuasion it comes it,” the Academy Award-winning actress and mother of four says in the video. “And love never hurt anyone.”

A spokesperson for the Equality Campaign told The Daily Telegraph that while the postal vote officially closes on November 7, voters are being urged to submit their postal votes by this Friday.

“To make sure we achieve a strong result, we are urging people to post their YES votes back by this Friday 27 October,” Anna Brown said.

“It is great to see so many Australians wanting to be a part of this positive and respectful discussion. The diversity of supporters reflects the many conversations happening over dinner tables and desks across the country,” she added.

Other celebrities urging a “yes” vote include Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Dolly Parton and Sam Smith.

