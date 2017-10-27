Australian actress Cate Blanchett has
recorded a video urging Australians to support marriage equality.
The Australian government is spending
$120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend
marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey,
expected on November 15, are non-binding.
In the video for the Equality Campaign,
Blanchett points out that “love never hurt anyone.”
“Please vote yes, love is love
whatever color, shape and persuasion it comes it,” the Academy
Award-winning actress and mother of four says in the video. “And
love never hurt anyone.”
A spokesperson for the Equality
Campaign told The Daily Telegraph that while the postal vote
officially closes on November 7, voters are being urged to submit
their postal votes by this Friday.
“To make sure we achieve a strong
result, we are urging people to post their YES votes back by this
Friday 27 October,” Anna
Brown said.
“It is great to see so many
Australians wanting to be a part of this positive and respectful
discussion. The diversity of supporters reflects the many
conversations happening over dinner tables and desks across the
country,” she added.
Other celebrities urging a “yes”
vote include Hugh
Jackman, Chris
Hemsworth, Dolly
Parton and Sam
Smith.
