Australian-born actor Keiynan Lonsdale
says in a new interview that he “never had any plans to come out”
bisexual.
The 25-year-old Lonsdale is best known
for playing Kid Flash/Wally West on The CW series The Flash.
Other roles include Oliver Lloyd on ABC's Dance Academy and The Finest Hours.
He came out in a May post on Instagram.
“It's been a wonderful experience, a
very welcoming experience,” Lonsdale
told the Hollywood
Reporter.
He also dismissed fears that being out
would hurt his acting career.
“We have the power to change that
outcome ourselves,” he said, “and if you come out and you're
proud of it and you're proud of yourself, then people are proud for
you. It's infectious.”
“I never had any plans to come out
until I was like in my 80s. Until then, I'd just live a nice sad
life.”
Lonsdale added that hearing from kids
means “the world” to him.
“To hear them say they feel better
about themselves, it means the world to me,” he said.
In
his coming out post, Lonsdale said that he spent years “hating”
himself and was ready to “take the next step.”