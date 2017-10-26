Australian-born actor Keiynan Lonsdale says in a new interview that he “never had any plans to come out” bisexual.

The 25-year-old Lonsdale is best known for playing Kid Flash/Wally West on The CW series The Flash. Other roles include Oliver Lloyd on ABC's Dance Academy and The Finest Hours.

He came out in a May post on Instagram.

“It's been a wonderful experience, a very welcoming experience,” Lonsdale told the Hollywood Reporter.

He also dismissed fears that being out would hurt his acting career.

“We have the power to change that outcome ourselves,” he said, “and if you come out and you're proud of it and you're proud of yourself, then people are proud for you. It's infectious.”

“I never had any plans to come out until I was like in my 80s. Until then, I'd just live a nice sad life.”

Lonsdale added that hearing from kids means “the world” to him.

“To hear them say they feel better about themselves, it means the world to me,” he said.

In his coming out post, Lonsdale said that he spent years “hating” himself and was ready to “take the next step.”