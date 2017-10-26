Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX drama Pose
will feature five transgender actors – the most ever in television
history.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, casting director Alexa Fogel led a six-month
nationwide search to find the talent.
The 5 transgender actors will be
playing transgender characters. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore,
Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also
features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter and Dyllon Burnside.
Deadline's description of the
series: “Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition
of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the
luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and
the ball culture world.”
Murphy, who is raising two children
with husband David Miller, co-created the series with Brad Falchuk
and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee,
Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror
Story.
Canals said that Pose will push
“the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told
experiences of trans women and gay people of color. Ryan has
assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate
on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of
color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into
homes.”