Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX drama Pose will feature five transgender actors – the most ever in television history.

According to Deadline Hollywood, casting director Alexa Fogel led a six-month nationwide search to find the talent.

The 5 transgender actors will be playing transgender characters. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter and Dyllon Burnside.

Deadline's description of the series: “Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”

Murphy, who is raising two children with husband David Miller, co-created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story.

Canals said that Pose will push “the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color. Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”