A key character on Disney Channel's
tween series Andi Mack will come out gay to his friends.
The gay storyline is a first for the
Disney Channel.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush,
15, will begin his journey of self-discovery on the show's second
season premiere, which airs Friday.
“Andi Mack is a story about
‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” said Disney Channel in a
statement. “(Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved
in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for
all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and
respect for humanity.”
The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement
that it “remains committed to continuing to create characters that
are accessible and relatable to all children.”
Andi Mack follows the lives of
13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her
family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll
(Sofia Wylie).
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis praised the move.
“With more and more young people
coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived
experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” she said in
a statement. “Television reflects the real life world and today
that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on
their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and
there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’
story unfold.”