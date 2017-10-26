A key character on Disney Channel's tween series Andi Mack will come out gay to his friends.

The gay storyline is a first for the Disney Channel.

According to Deadline Hollywood, 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, 15, will begin his journey of self-discovery on the show's second season premiere, which airs Friday.

“Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” said Disney Channel in a statement. “(Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement that it “remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children.”

Andi Mack follows the lives of 13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised the move.

“With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” she said in a statement. “Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’ story unfold.”