Former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will speak at the Human Rights
Campaign's (HRC) 21st annual National Dinner set to take
place Saturday.
HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights
advocate, on Monday announced its lineup for the event.
Also attending will be tennis great
Billie Jean King, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from
California, and Gold Star father Khizr Khan. At the event, two-time
Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, best known for playing inmate
Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the Netflix dramedy Orange is
the New Black, will be honored.
“Hillary Clinton has spent a lifetime
fighting for the vulnerable, marginalized, and oppressed – and
she’s not about to back down now,” said HRC President Chad
Griffin. “As we confront powerful political forces built on hate
and fear, Hillary – and the majority of American voters who backed
her – have continued to champion the values that truly make America
great. We are grateful to Hillary Clinton for being our steadfast
champion each and every day.”
“As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ
equality, Jeff Bezos was one of the earliest corporate leaders to
join our fight for marriage equality,. We are proud to honor him
with the HRC National Equality Award for his longstanding personal
commitment to building a more equal society and shining a spotlight
on the challenges LGBTQ people face in their daily lives."
“Billie Jean King is a champion in
every sense of the word. Her tenacity and fearlessness not only made
her a sports legend, it has made her one of the most effective
advocates for social justice of our time,” Griffin added.
DNCE will perform at the event, which
will take place at the Washington Convention Center.