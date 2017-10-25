Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will speak at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 21st annual National Dinner set to take place Saturday.

HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Monday announced its lineup for the event.

Also attending will be tennis great Billie Jean King, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, and Gold Star father Khizr Khan. At the event, two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, best known for playing inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, will be honored.

“Hillary Clinton has spent a lifetime fighting for the vulnerable, marginalized, and oppressed – and she’s not about to back down now,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “As we confront powerful political forces built on hate and fear, Hillary – and the majority of American voters who backed her – have continued to champion the values that truly make America great. We are grateful to Hillary Clinton for being our steadfast champion each and every day.”

“As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ equality, Jeff Bezos was one of the earliest corporate leaders to join our fight for marriage equality,. We are proud to honor him with the HRC National Equality Award for his longstanding personal commitment to building a more equal society and shining a spotlight on the challenges LGBTQ people face in their daily lives."

“Billie Jean King is a champion in every sense of the word. Her tenacity and fearlessness not only made her a sports legend, it has made her one of the most effective advocates for social justice of our time,” Griffin added.

DNCE will perform at the event, which will take place at the Washington Convention Center.